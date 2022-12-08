Erase the Waste December tip: Making smart purchases

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help educate Coloradans and Yampa Valley residents on how to “Erase the Waste.”

Every month, YVSC focuses on core waste reduction areas by outlining easy steps locals can take to improve waste reduction at home and in the office.

For December, the Erase the Waste campaign is spotlighting smart purchases during the holidays. Through buying and wrapping gifts for family, friends and everyone in between, the holiday season can produce a lot of trash. This month, YVSC is encouraging communities to take advantage of opportunities to reduce their footprint and buy used, making sure purchases are durable and long lasting.

When selecting a gift, here are some things to be mindful of:

Select items with little or no packaging to reduce the amount of materials going into landfills. When wrapping gifts, use material you have around the house already instead of going to the store for additional rolls of wrapping paper.

Buy used whenever possible. As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

When buying new, seek products that are durable and long lasting. Look for labels such as durable, repairable, refillable and reusable.

Have orders delivered in one shipment. Although cardboard can be easily recycled, it’s best to make choices that require the least amount of packaging possible.

When purchasing clothing items, avoid fast fashion or items that fall apart after only a few wears. Instead seek out clothing made to last using recycled materials and natural fibers.

For more, visit http://www.EraseTheWasteCO.com or contact Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@yvsc.org .