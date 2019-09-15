Equipment failure to blame for the downtown Steamboat power outage Saturday night

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With dark streets and storefronts in downtown Steamboat Springs, the almost-full moon was extra bright for about an hour.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, a Yampa Valley Electric Association feeder station near the Brooklyn neighborhood failed. Circuit breakers and other protective equipment at the substation shut down power, which is a mechanism in place to protect the electric grid, YVEA Member Outreach Supervisor Jim Jennings said.

The outage impacted 2,327 YVEA members in Steamboat, including downtown Steamboat and parts of the U.S. Highway 40 corridor. Power was restored by about 9 p.m.

Jennings said he only had preliminary information about what caused the equipment failure. YVEA staff will be reviewing the cause of the outage on Monday.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” Jennings said. “We try to respond to outages as quickly as possible to make sure our members can get their power restored, and our crew members work as quickly and as safely as possible.”

