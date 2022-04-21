Environmental volunteer, learning options abound in Routt County

Volunteers head out for a trail maintenance work day in September 2021 with nonprofit Routt County Riders and the U.S. Forest Service.

Justin Reiter/Courtesy photo

As the 52nd annual Earth Day on Friday, April 22, inspires residents in Routt County, take advantage of opportunities to take action or learn more.

Be green on Earth Day

Colorado Mountain College is hosting a virtual Sustainability Conference called “Be the Change” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, on Earth Day. This annual sustainability studies conference is open to the community with a goal of providing information and inspiration. Registration is available online at Coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference .

Then from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, the CMC Steamboat campus will host a live celebration with events at Bear Park at the growing dome with music, free food, speakers and hands-on activities.

Clean & Sober Steamboat will host a Mother Earth Motivation mud season cleanup on Earth Day. Volunteers will meet at the Bud Werner Memorial Library parking lot at noon Friday. Coffee, donuts, gloves and garbage bags will be provided. For questions, contact Chris Ray at 970-819-5657 or cray@ncchealthpartnership.org .

Steamboat Little Givers, a children’s giving group that kicked off in January, is hosting an Earth Day cleanup gathering for local elementary school aged children and their parents to clean up around Fetcher’s Pond on Friday. Volunteers should gather at nearby Dusky Grouse Coffee at 1:30 p.m. Bags and gloves will be provided. For questions, contact Stephany Traylor at 970-846-2218.

Be of service in May

The Steamboat Springs High School Eco Club is hosting a tree sapling planting day on May 7. Volunteers can sign up online for a two-hour shift either morning or afternoon via tpevents.org/school/1061 . For questions, contact sheamargaux51@gmail.com .

Vehicle owners can learn how to green their ride to help local clean air quality and lower their transportation carbon footprint during the next Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14, at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds parking lot. More information and reservations for test drives are available on the City of Steamboat Springs EV info page at steamboatsprings.net/ev .

Friends of the Yampa and Back Door Sports will host a spring Yampa River cleanup event starting at 10 a.m. on May 14. Volunteers should meet at Back Door Sports, 841 Yampa St., for assignments and supplies. For questions, call 970-879-6249.

The Mann family works during a trail maintenance work day in September 2021 with Routt County Riders and U.S. Forest Service.

Justin Reiter/Courtesy photo

The Routt County Community cleanup is back as a group event from 8 to 11 a.m., May 21, organized by Routt County and Main Street Steamboat. Volunteers can register at volunteersignup.org/LQYDQ . Volunteers will meet at the fireplace room at Howelsen Hill lodge at 8 a.m. for assignments. Groups already signed up for the CDOT Adopt-A-Highway program can arrange to stop by Routt County Environmental Health for supplies.

Friends of Wilderness will host its volunteer season Orientation and Kickoff Meeting starting at 3 p.m. on May 31, at Yampatika’s Legacy Ranch. FOW partners with the U.S. Forest Service in managing and protecting the wilderness areas of the Routt National Forest. The orientation is 3-5 p.m. followed by a potluck social. For questions, email contact@friendsofwilderness.com .

Nonprofit Routt County Riders plans to start Saturday volunteer trail work days and road clean-up times in May. Interested volunteers can sign up at RouttCountyRiders.org/volunteer .

Help all year

Volunteers are needed for the new bear aware program, Keep Bears Wild, organized through Leadership Steamboat in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Volunteers help educate and inform community members, businesses and visitors of the importance of being bear aware. To volunteer, email bearawaresbt@gmail.com .

Volunteers are needed with the relocation of the Steamboat Springs Community Garden, which was displaced by construction of the county’s new Health and Human Services building and will move to the southeast corner of Central Park Drive and Pine Grove Road. Interested volunteers can contact the Routt County CSU Extension office at 970-879-0825 or rcextension@co.routt.co.us .

