Entries sought for Yampa Valley Crane Festival coloring contest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa Valley Crane Festival Coloring Contest is open to all kids age 3 to 16. The crane drawing is available in the children’s section at Bud Werner Memorial Library and at Ciao Gelato. It can also be downloaded at http://www.coloradocranes.org under the program tab.

Kids can color, paint, and decorate the crane drawing in any way they see fit. Drawings must be returned to these same locations by Aug. 15. Winners will be notified in late August, and awards will be given out at a special ceremony at Bud Werner Library on Aug. 30.

All contest entries will be displayed at the Bud Werner Library throughout the four days of the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.