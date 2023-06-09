Entries for SAM’s writing contest due by July 1

The Steamboat Art Museum’s writing competition has new name, Ekphrasis.

According to the art museum, the competition will remain the same, intended to be an inspiring celebration of creativity in fine art and the written word.

Entering its sixth year, the creative collaboration between SAM and writers in the community is open to all ages. To enter, people should visit the current exhibition at SAM, “T.D. Kelsey and Julie Oriet: Coming Full Circle,” find a sculpture or painting that inspires them and write a story or poem no longer than 750 words.

Entries are due by 5:30 p.m. July 1. All entries will be published in “The Painted Words Anthology,” available at the awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. July 20 at SAM, where entries will be read by celebrity readers from the community. For more, SteamboatartMuseum.org/ .