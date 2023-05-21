Enrollment available at North Routt Community Charter School
North Routt Community Charter School has enrollment availability for the 2023-24 school year.
According to school officials, the community charter school is perfect for children who thrive with outdoor activities and expeditionary learning, and a school bus is available to and from Steamboat Springs daily.
For more information, call 970-871-6062 or email office@northrouttcharter.org.
