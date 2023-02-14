Enrollment opens for Steamboat Christian Academy school
Officials for the Steamboat Christian Academy said admissions at the new faith-based school, kindergarten through eighth grade, are slated to open Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Jen Foss, a representative from the school, wrote that priority admissions will close March 15. She added that applying prior to the deadline will yield the best chance to secure a spot, as well as access to tuition assistance. Families can apply at SteamboatChristianAcademy.com.
Foss said the school has the capacity to provide educational services for up to 105 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
