Enjoy a free performance of Ute culture and dance
Members of the Ute Tribe will grace Steamboat Springs with a Powwow Dance Performance and Presentation next week, hosted by the Tread of Pioneers Museum.
The tribe will share dances, music and regalia at a free event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
The museum will also bring the performance to local elementary schools.
For more information, TreadOfPioneers.com.
