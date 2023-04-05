Enjoy a free performance of Ute culture and dance

Members of the Ute Tribe will grace Steamboat Springs with a Powwow Dance Performance and Presentation next week, hosted by the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

The tribe will share dances, music and regalia at a free event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.

The museum will also bring the performance to local elementary schools.

For more information, TreadOfPioneers.com .