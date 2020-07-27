Engine failure: The Record for Sunday, July 26

Sunday, July 26, 2020

8:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle hit and run at a hotel in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A vehicle in the parking lot was discovered to have damage on the rear bumper.

9:03 a.m. Police responded to a bear call at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The bear was no longer in the area, but trash containers were knocked over, and trash had been rummaged through. Officers issued a citation to the business.

9:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at a business in the 300 block of Anglers Drive. Something inside a vault within the building, which housed rags and other items with paint and paint thinner on them, started smoking. No damage to the building was reported.

10:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and West Routt Fire Protection District and Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to a possible aircraft emergency. A pilot called in engine failure, but the aircraft never arrived in Routt County. The pilot and his passengers were later found safely in Moffat County.

1:38 p.m. Officers responded to a dog in a hot car at 11th and Yampa streets. The owner returned and was given a verbal warning.

8:27 p.m. Police responded to a report of a possible drunken pedestrian at Fifth Street and Howelsen Parkway. Someone spotted a woman in bright clothing walking barefoot along the Yampa River Core Trail and was concerned for her safety. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching her description in the area.

10:07 p.m. Police received a noise complaint at a condominium complex in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. A neighbor reported loud music and partying and stated it was the third night in a row.

10:18 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 40 block of Nob Street. A dark SUV was seen driving back and forth in front of a residence.

11:34 p.m. Police received a report of trespassing at a condominium complex pool in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. The reporting party stated she believed a group of people jumped the fence to enter and refused to leave when she told them the pool was closed. Officers made contact with the group.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.