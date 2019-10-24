Enchanted Castle offers trick or treating, carnival for local children

Here are a few spots for Halloween tricksters, thrill seekers and those looking for delightfully frightful treats.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Enchanted Castle will bring a festive, free evening of Halloween fun for local ghouls, witches, lions, princesses, pumpkins and any other child-sized celebrator of All Hallows’ Eve.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ Hill Hall and offers a carnival, treats, prizes and trick-or-treating.

“It’s a fun, healthy, safe, interactive way for little kids to come trick or treat in the residence halls,” said CMC student Sammie Lolk, who is participating for the third year. “I’ve loved it — it’s the highlight of my Halloween every year.”

CMC students decorate their hallways to be fun and festive — and not too full of fears and frights — and costume up to hand out treats and say “hello” to the young trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors.

“We make sure kids who are handing out candy are in costumes that are appropriate and not too scary, too,” Lolk added.

In addition to how much fun the visiting children have, April Gilliland, coordinator of student activities and summer conference development, said the college gains a lot from hosting the experience, as well.

“Historically, the hill separates town and gown, so it’s nice to have people up here and offer a chance to meet community members,” Gilliland said. “It helps students better connect with the community, which means they have more respect for the community.”

If able, families attending the Enchanted Castle are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the CMC Student Food Bank. The food bank is an initiative by CMC’s Disability Services office and TRIO student support services office.

“There is a lot of hunger among students on campus,” Gilliland said. “We fill (the food bank) with whatever we have, and you can walk into that space and take what you need.”

She notes that students who use items from the food bank are welcome to do so without giving their names.

The event is geared toward younger children.

