Employee and customer argument: The Record for Monday, Jan. 4
Monday, Jan. 4
8:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the 53 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Village Drive.
2:29 p.m. A store employee in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue told a customer to pull his mask above his nose while inside the store. The customer then told the employee he was “packing,” which the employee took to mean he was carrying a gun. Officers responded to the incident, but the man was gone when they arrived and they could not locate him.
2:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle swerving and the driver making crude gestures at other drivers on Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:33 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle parked and running the engine for several hours in the 2000 block of Ski Trail Lane. The driver told officers he was leaving as they contacted him.
3:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive who said she received information about a fraudulent unemployment claim made under her name.
10:04 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people being too loud inside a hot tub in the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers contacted the group, and they agreed to quiet down.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User