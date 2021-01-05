Employee and customer argument: The Record for Monday, Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4

8:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the 53 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

2:29 p.m. A store employee in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue told a customer to pull his mask above his nose while inside the store. The customer then told the employee he was “packing,” which the employee took to mean he was carrying a gun. Officers responded to the incident, but the man was gone when they arrived and they could not locate him.

2:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle swerving and the driver making crude gestures at other drivers on Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:33 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle parked and running the engine for several hours in the 2000 block of Ski Trail Lane. The driver told officers he was leaving as they contacted him.

3:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive who said she received information about a fraudulent unemployment claim made under her name.

10:04 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people being too loud inside a hot tub in the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers contacted the group, and they agreed to quiet down.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

