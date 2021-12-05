Employee and customer argument: The Record for Monday, Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4

8:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 53 block of Colorado Highway 131.

10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Village Drive. When officers examined the vehicle, they found damage that had not been previously reported, which they marked as a hit-and-run.

2:29 p.m. An employee inside a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue told a customer to pull his mask above his nose when inside the store. The customer responded to tell the employee he was “packing,” which the employee took to mean he was carrying a firearm. Officers responded to the incident but the customer left by the time they arrived and they could not locate him.

2:32 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle swerving and making crude gestures at other drivers on Lincoln Avenue.

2:33 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle parked and running for several hours in the 2000 block of Ski Trail Lain, which the reporting party believed was suspicious. When officers arrived on scene, the driver said he was leaving.

3:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive who said he received a call about an unemployment claim he did not file.

10:04 p.m. Officers received a complaint about people being too loud inside a hot tub in the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers contacted the parties and they agreed to quiet down.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to 10 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.