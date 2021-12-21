Emerald Mountain trails to close briefly Wednesday for NTSB investigation

All trails on Emerald Mountain will be closed for a few hours Wednesday, Dec. 22, while a helicopter works to recover a downed aircraft on the mountain.

According to Steamboat Springs city officials, the recovery effort is part of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the Dec. 10 crash that killed 46-year-old Dr. Clint Devin, an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute.

Devin was the sole occupant of the aircraft traveling from Cody, Wyoming, to Steamboat Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trail closure is expected to be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Wednesday’s recovery operation.

The rodeo complex parking lot will also see helicopter activity and be partially closed, according to the city.

The city is asking the public to stay clear of these areas for their safety.