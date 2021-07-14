Emerald Mountain Epic looking for volunteers

The first-ever in-person Emerald Mountain Epic will take place Aug. 7 and 8. The race has been going on for 11 years since it's inception as the Steamboat Stinger. (Courtesy Emerald Mountain Epic)



The Emerald Mountain Epic, formerly known as the Steamboat Stinger, is just over three weeks away from its first in-person event since its rebrand. There are just under 50 spots remaining in the race, but there is no cap on volunteers, who are much needed to help put on the event that attracts hundreds of athletes.

There is a need for 60 volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 7, and 50 volunteers on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Volunteers not only get the warm fuzzy feeling of helping out a race that benefits local nonprofits Partners in Routt County and Routt County Riders, but they also earn a shirt, free lunch, swag bag and an entry into the 2022 event.

Volunteers will be tasked with manning the aid stations and helping at the start/finish line.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit emeraldmtnepic.org/volunteer and sign up for a specific location and task, which are described in detail on the site.

