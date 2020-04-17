Embarrassing videos: The Record for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Thursday, April 16, 2020
2 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court.
7:11 p.m. Police received a report of threats from a home in the 200 block of Hill Street. A resident got an email from someone who threatened to release embarrassing videos of the resident if he did not send money.
9:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at a home in Milner. Two roommates, both men, got into a fight, and one of the men wanted the other evicted. Deputies educated him on the eviction process.
Support Local Journalism
9:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a car alarm going off in the 38800 block of Pine Street in Milner.
10:54 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
Total incidents: 28
- Steamboat officers had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.