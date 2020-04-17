Embarrassing videos: The Record for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Thursday, April 16, 2020

2 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court.

7:11 p.m. Police received a report of threats from a home in the 200 block of Hill Street. A resident got an email from someone who threatened to release embarrassing videos of the resident if he did not send money.

9:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at a home in Milner. Two roommates, both men, got into a fight, and one of the men wanted the other evicted. Deputies educated him on the eviction process.

9:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a car alarm going off in the 38800 block of Pine Street in Milner.

10:54 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

