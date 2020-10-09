Email scam: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 8

2:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Officers found a man sleeping in his car with the door open outside of a business on the 100 block of Ninth Street.

3:02 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to a call over a bear attempting to get into a trash can on the 300 block of Eighth Street. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

12:58 p.m. A Steamboat resident reported receiving a scam in her email on the 500 block of Anglers Court.

4:41 p.m. A resident called the police over a vehicle parked in their neighbors’ driveway when they believed no one was home on the 1000 block of Buckskin Court.

7:12 p.m. A Steamboat resident called police because she believed her purse was missing from a store. Police watched the security cameras and she later found the purse in her home on the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave.

10:12 p.m. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint over an animal on the 30000 block of Amethyst Drive.

Total incidents: 47