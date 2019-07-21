Elyse Craig: Thank you, Yampa Valley Electric Association

About six weeks ago after a heavy storm, our electricity near lower Rabbit Ears Pass went out for 36 hours. Yampa Valley Electric Association was on the job to repair service immediately.

The road they used to get to the problem area had gotten torn up by the heavy equipment they had used. I called the electric company and spoke with John Comer about the condition of the road. He called back to follow up and say the road had been fixed.

Many thanks to all that helped to repair the damage. Three cheers to the Yampa Valley Electric Association.

Elyse Craig

Steamboat Springs