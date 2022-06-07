Elkhead Community Center announces scholarship winner

The Elkhead Community Center has awarded Hayden High School senior Kori Deaton a $1,000 scholarship.

Deaton is an outstanding student and participates in FFA, 4-H and student council. She will attend Laramie County Community College in the fall and plans to transfer to University of Northern Colorado to pursue a degree in nursing. Deaton expects to be the first in her family to graduate from college.

The Elkhead Community Center is a nonprofit organization that’s open to everyone. Many of its members are descendants of graduates of the Rock Schoolhouse in the Elkhead region north of Hayden.

The homesteaders of the area built the schoolhouse from native stone and established the school district in the early 1900s. One of the goals of the district was to send all graduates to college and supported students as best they could. It is in this spirit and tradition that the Elkhead Community Center offers an annual $1,000 scholarship to a Hayden senior.