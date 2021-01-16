Elk stuck in fence: The Record for Friday, Jan. 15

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a vehicle swerving on Riverside Drive and Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

12:32 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist two skiers who crashed on a trail in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. One skier fell and another was following close behind and could not stop. Both were able to walk away with no injuries.

1:24 p.m. Officers received a report from a business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue that said employees were receiving harassing phone calls.

4:09 p.m. Officers were called to a verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. The landlord had shut off the tenant’s hot water for repairs and the tenant grew angry and caused a disturbance.

4:37 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle driving recklessly through a school bus loop with children standing around in the 40000 block of Amethyst Drive.

4:43 p.m. Officers received a call about someone sleeping inside their van in a public parking lot in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

5:31 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an elk stuck inside of a fence in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue. When deputies arrived, the elk was gone.

6:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a vehicle that had its license plate stolen in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Officers were unable to locate the license plate.

7:31 p.m. Officers were called about two people that refused to leave a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were able to convince the parties to leave without incident.

11:15 p.m. Deputies received a report of a physical fight inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Deputies could not locate the fight.

Total incidents: 75

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 12 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.