Elk River Road closed due to electric pole replacement; West Steamboat area without power
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Elk River Road is currently closed between Downhill Drive and U.S. Highway 40 while crews replace a power pole.
According to Yampa Valley Electric Association, a vehicle hit an electric pole, which caused a power outage on the west side of Steamboat Springs.
Currently, traffic is being detoured via Downhill Drive. There is no estimated time of reopening. The road has been closed since around 1 p.m.
A person who answered YVEA’s outage line said they did not expect power to be restored for three or four hours.
This story will be updated.
