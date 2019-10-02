Elk herd blocks traffic: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

6:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers investigated a suspicious incident at a restaurant in the 2800 block of Riverside Plaza. Some honey jars were broken sometime the night prior. Officers looked for signs of a burglary but found no evidence of any criminal activity.

7:42 a.m. Police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. The driver of a sedan had a medical emergency and swerved into oncoming traffic, where it was T-boned by an SUV. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

7:59 a.m. A man called police after getting into an argument with his new roommate at a residence in the 300 block of Short Street. He asked officers how he could evict the roommate, who moved in just two days prior.

8:19 a.m. Officers mediated an argument between coworkers at Steamboat Boulevard and Forest View Drive.

9:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a herd of elk crossing U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131. The incident temporarily blocked traffic.

10:55 a.m. Two men in a white pickup truck allegedly dumped a pile of computers, printers and other office equipment at Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lane. Police responded but could not find the truck.

11:41 a.m. Officers were called about a backpack stolen from the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. It contained a laptop and other items worth about $700.

3:56 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a motorcycle crash at Routt County roads 179 and 33. The driver of the motorcycle, the only person involved in the crash, was dipping in and out of consciousness. A medical helicopter rushed him to a hospital in Grand Junction.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.