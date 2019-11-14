Elevator emergency: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint from the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

9:53 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 1500 block of Woodbridge Court.

2:26 p.m. Officers were called about a driver who was making threatening gestures at other vehicles at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

3:49 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident in the 400 block of Pine Street.

4:16 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment from the 1400 block of Park Court.

6:34 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

10:58 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

