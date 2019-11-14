Elevator emergency: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint from the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
9:53 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 1500 block of Woodbridge Court.
2:26 p.m. Officers were called about a driver who was making threatening gestures at other vehicles at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
3:49 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident in the 400 block of Pine Street.
4:16 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment from the 1400 block of Park Court.
6:34 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.
10:58 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 41
- Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
