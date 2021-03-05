New restaurant at resort base features local chef, cozy setting

Andrea Kallberg and her husband, Mike, are the owners of Elevated, a new restaurant located in Torian Plum Plaza near the base area of Steamboat Resort. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The owners of Elevated, the base area’s newest restaurant, said customers can expect tasty plates created by well-known local chef Pete List served in a cozy setting.

“We have American food, tapas or small plates,” said Andrea Kallberg, who owns Elevated with her husband, Mike. “When you walk in, it’s just more of a cozy atmosphere. We have a couple of couch areas, and a fully stocked bar. It’s just a place where you can come chill out after hitting the ski slopes, grab some food and then go on back and hit the slopes.”

Elevated is located in the Torian Plum Plaza just across from Café Diva at 1865 Ski Time Square Drive. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to approximately 8 p.m. In the past the location has been the site of private ski clubs and most recently Rye.

The Kallbergs moved to Steamboat Springs with their three children in July. The couple purchased the property around Thanksgiving and has been working through the process of obtaining a liquor license and trying to find the right time to open.

Kallberg was thrilled to be able to hire List to develop a one-of-a-kind menu where he can showcase his talents.

Chef Pete List has joined Elevated co-owner Andrea Kallberg at the base area's newest restaurant, Elevated.



“We were able to scoop him up, which has been great,” Kallberg said. “He is just so chill and just a pleasure to work with.”

The menu includes a wide range of small plate options including oysters and wild game chili, potato bisque soup, red ruby trout, and a cheese and charcuterie plate. Sliders, a Caesar salad, risotto and Colorado lamb meatballs are also featured.

Kallberg said List creates all of the items on the menu from scratch.

At the end of the ski season, Kallberg said Elevated will close down for a few weeks so that a new hood can be added to the kitchen, which will allow List to expand the menu before the restaurant reopens for the summer season.

New owners Andrea and Mike Kallberg have decided to open the restaurant portion of Elevated to the public and will be serving both lunch and dinner.



“Right now we’re kind of limited just because of what the county will allow us to cook with the type of hood ventilation that we have,” Kallberg said. “A new hood will allow us to expand the menu even more. But if you look at the menu even now, I mean, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Upstairs, the Kallbergs have turned an old office into a children’s room by adding a bunch of beanbags and providing a choice of an Xbox One and PlayStation to entertain.

“We’ve got a lot of games upstairs, so that parents who want to chill out after skiing can have a couple drinks while the kids can run upstairs, put some slippers on and play some video games for a while,” Kallberg said.

Elevated recently opened it's doors and will be serving lunch and dinner. The location has been the home of several private ski clubs in the past, but new owner Andrea Kallberg said the restaurant is currently open to the public and features well known local chef, Peter List.



Elevated also offers a full menu for the children including mac and cheese, baked chicken tenders and pizza. And of course, there is also a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the menu.

The restaurant features a large wine list and a dessert menu that includes housemade ice cream, coffee pots de crème, rum raisin bread pudding, and salted caramel and chocolate tarts served with fresh raspberries.

Elevated also offers lunch options, and the owners are hoping it will become a regular stop for locals as well as those visiting Steamboat Resort.

“For lunch we’re going to be a little quicker service and concentrate on quality and comfort, and at night, it’s going to be more of a clubby, loungey atmosphere,” List said. “We want people to be able come in after a long day of skiing, sit down and have a couple of drinks and enjoy their meal.”

