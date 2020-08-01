Elevate your lifestyle at Steamboat’s Wildhorse Meadows

Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows is a new rowhome development within walking distance to the Wildhorse Gondola.

Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows A limited offering of the first six rowhomes are being released for contracts this month. Construction is expected to begin later this summer with completion estimated for Fall 2021.” Three and four bedroom floor plans

1,690 – 2,040 square feet

Private two-car garages

Indoor/outdoor living spaces

Organic modern Interiors

Expansive decks

Mountain views

Walking distance to the Wildhorse Gondola

Access to the Wildhorse Athletic Club (25-meter heated lap pool, three grotto-style hot tubs, fitness center, locker rooms and kids game room)

Nightly rentals are allowed

Optional features include air conditioning, built-in murphy bed deck/offices, custom window coverings, outdoor firepits, washer/dryers

Buyers in search of a home that meets a new era in how we live, work and play, need look no further than Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows, a new rowhome development that delivers transformative living space, efficient floor plans and beautifully appointed interiors all within walking distance to the Wildhorse Gondola.

The 24-rowhome development will feature four, six-unit buildings with versatile three- and four-bedroom floor plans starting in the upper $800s.

“The world has changed dramatically, as have the needs and expectations of our most coveted asset, our home. What we’ve heard from the market is a desire for new construction that offers low-maintenance living, flexible spaces, indoor/outdoor opportunities and bright/open interiors,” said Kerry Shea, owner-broker at Ascent Real Estate. “We’ve designed Elevate to be efficient without compromising the warmth and familiarity that makes a house a home.”

There’s demand in the Steamboat market for new construction that offers low-maintenance living, flexible spaces, indoor/outdoor opportunities and bright, open interiors.

Indoor-outdoor living concept

Steamboat Springs is blessed with a climate that offers the ability to enjoy the outdoors throughout the year. Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows allows residents to bring the wonderful outdoors in thanks to innovative features like a sleek garage door system that opens the kitchen and main living area directly to an outdoor deck.

“These homes don’t just check the box of having decks, they enhance the feature with a feeling of an outdoor kitchen and living area,” Shea said. “It provides the opportunity for truly livable outdoor space, which can be enjoyed for a better part of the year in Steamboat.”

Photo Courtesy: Ascent Real Estate

Form and function

Pricing for the first phase of the project will start in the upper $800’s, something that’s hard- to find in a new home, at the base area, with these amazing amenities in the Steamboat market today. These homes provide an attractive option for homeowners seeking low maintenance, flexibility for nightly rentals, more breathing room than a condo and at a lower price point then single family homes.

Each residence features private side-by-side two-car garages, the perfect place to park all the toys for the family. “There are few comparable properties that offer this garage format, which we felt was an important feature in meeting today’s active lifestyles,” Shea said.

Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows will deliver 24 rowhomes that meet market demands for new construction, world class amenities and walkable convenience.

Add in the pedestrian proximity in the community — within easy walking distance to amenities and conveniences such as Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Tennis/Pickleball Center, Wildhorse Marketplace Cinema and grocery stores — and Elevate offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a simple, uncomplicated lifestyle.

Interior finishes blend with present-day functionality

With a goal to stay at the forefront of recent systemic changes in where and how we live, work, play, travel and define our home, the team behind Elevate sought to deliver a new concept that offers the ultimate versatility. From the in-door/out-door kitchen, to built-in murphy bed desk/office options, Elevate offers the answer to the many questions facing us all on what we expect from our homes.

“Our efficient, flexible design is enhanced with the organic, modern interiors blending many attractive elements from mid-century modern, bohemian, classic and Scandinavian inspirations.” he said.

Gondola-access and other world class amenities

With access to the Wildhorse Gondola just steps away from your front door, Elevate offers the convenience of ski-in, ski-out living set in a resort residential neighborhood. Add this to the world-class Wildhorse Athletic Club which features a 25-meter heated, year-round lap pool, three grotto-style hot tubs, kids game room, locker rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness room and you have just found yourself a home that is truly unlike anything else in Steamboat.

“We are faced with a changing landscape and expectation on what fundamentally a home should provide in context to the quality of our lives. From pedestrian, bike and gondola friendly connections, to versatile living areas that improve the performance and efficiency of the home, we are proud to offer Steamboat a new and elevated living experience unlike any other.” Shea said.