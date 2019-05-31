Elementary schools launch School Trails Project

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — During the month of May, over 1,000 Strawberry Park and Soda Creek elementary students age 5 to 11 will put on their walking shoes and get out on local trails. They will be asked to take time to listen to the sounds of the birds, pick up trash, learn trail etiquette and much more.

The goal of the project is to get kids outside exploring their local trails and thinking about the future of their trails by raising money to support the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

This is a new project launched by PE teacher Erin Early. For the past 15 years, elementary school children have participated in Jump Rope for Heart fundraising program. The teachers believed the cause to be worthy, but the kids lost focus on what was important about the project and instead focused on plastic prizes they could earn.

Early said she wanted to create a program that would inspire kids to connect and care about nature, encourage philanthropy and giving, not incentivize with plastic toys and support a local cause, and the School Trails Map project was born. Classes with the most participation will earn a pizza party, and kids who complete the project will enjoy a field day with Yampatika. For a complete list of rules, prizes, and information about the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, visit https://yvcf.org/kidstrails.