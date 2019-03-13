Elaine Dermody: Residents need to voice opinion on 2A trail funds

I urge residents to read "Council to discuss excess 2A trails tax money plans" in the March 12 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. There has been public discussion on the pros and cons of the Mad Rabbit Project, but I feel less on the many alternative uses for the tax funds.

As usual, funding decisions require difficult choices. I would prefer to see the funds used to expand the Core Trail and build indoor pickleball courts. However, the purpose of my letter is not to gain support for my wishes but to encourage residents to make their wishes known. By the way, you can find some worthwhile facts at http://www.KeepRouttWild.com

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs