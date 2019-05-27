 Elaine Dermody: Attention, bikers | SteamboatToday.com

Elaine Dermody: Attention, bikers

News | May 27, 2019

Today I hiked up Howelsen Hill to the Quarry. Going up, bikers approaching slowly from behind were no problem. Coming back was a different story. 

I’m no spring chicken, and I sometimes wobble when walking. You bikers that fly by without saying “on your left” give me no warning. One ill-fated wobble, and I’m a dead chick. This is also a problem on the Core Trail.

Bikers please, please say “on your left” when passing from behind. Thank you.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs

