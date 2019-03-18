Eggings on the south side: The Record for Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17, 2019

1:21 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI, DUI per se and driving under a restrained license due to alcohol-related offenses.

1:46 a.m. An elk or moose calf was hanging out in the road in the area of the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 32700 block of Routt County Road 41 near Steamboat Springs.

10:44 a.m. A husky that had been hit by a car was wandering in the area of Fifth and Oak streets.

11:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of threats from a woman who was concerned by images her ex-boyfriend was posting online. Officers advised the woman to seek a protection order and custody of her child.

11:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist Steamboat Ski Patrol in caring for an 8-year-old who had fallen on the snow.

12:24 p.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance between roommates the previous night in the 2700 block of Downhill Plaza. The caller hung up on dispatchers, and no one answered the door when officers followed up at the residence.

1:16 p.m. A caller reported someone had put sugar in their gas tank in the Steamboat area. The person had no evidence to support the claim.

5:36 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist a 12-year-old who sustained a traumatic injury in a sledding accident near the 55600 block of Routt County Road 62 near Clark. The child had labored breathing. Steamboat firefighters also were called to assist.

6:04 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a report of a fire alarm going off at the Routt County Justice Center. There was no fire.

6:06 p.m. A person reported someone was smoking marijuana in their car at Emerald Park. The person approached the smokers, who left the area after the conversation.

6:51 p.m. Police were called to a report of a man sitting on a bench in what appeared to be an inmate's clothing outside of a store in Central Park Plaza. The person who reported the man then called back to say that a family member had just picked him up and that he had just visited the hospital after having been released from jail.

9:47 p.m. A home was egged in the 3400 block of Spring Valley Drive.

10:29 p.m. A second home was egged in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

