Egged car: The Record for Thursday, May 13

Thursday, May 13

12:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two men in a physical fight on Seventh Street. The men were both cited for third-degree assault.

6:12 a.m. Officers received a call about a fire in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the fire had been put out.

12:46 p.m. Officers received a call about an employer and employee who had a verbal argument that then turned to a physical fight in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers are still investigating.

2:25 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman who was bitten hard by her cat in the 3000 block of Covey Circle. The woman was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

2:37 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog who was bit by another dog off its leash at Whitehaven Trailer Park. Officers are investigating.

4:18 p.m. Officers received a call about a man screaming profanities at other people in the 700 block of Evans Street. Officers spoke with the man and he stopped.

5:09 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Morgan Court who said her car was egged while she was away. Officers took a report and are investigating.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.