Egged car: The Record for Thursday, May 13
Thursday, May 13
12:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two men in a physical fight on Seventh Street. The men were both cited for third-degree assault.
6:12 a.m. Officers received a call about a fire in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the fire had been put out.
12:46 p.m. Officers received a call about an employer and employee who had a verbal argument that then turned to a physical fight in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers are still investigating.
2:25 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman who was bitten hard by her cat in the 3000 block of Covey Circle. The woman was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
2:37 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog who was bit by another dog off its leash at Whitehaven Trailer Park. Officers are investigating.
4:18 p.m. Officers received a call about a man screaming profanities at other people in the 700 block of Evans Street. Officers spoke with the man and he stopped.
5:09 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Morgan Court who said her car was egged while she was away. Officers took a report and are investigating.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.