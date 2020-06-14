Effort to boost Colorado’s vaccination rates heads to governor’s desk after deal
Senate BIll 163 won final approval in the Colorado Senate and House on Saturday after days of fierce debate at the Capitol and opposition from Republicans
The Colorado Sun
Colorado lawmakers on Saturday sent Gov. Jared Polis a bill seeking to increase the state’s low child vaccination rates after reaching a last-minute deal on the measure.
Democrats and Republicans agreed to strip out a provision that would have given opponents of Senate Bill 163 the opportunity to ask voters to repeal the policy. In exchange, a clause was added exempting homeschooled children from falling under the legislation’s requirements.
“Being last in the country for our immunization rates was never acceptable,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse who has led the push to increase Colorado’s vaccination rates. “Senate Bill 163 will improve those rates, making our communities safer and I’m excited to see it become law.”
Read the full article at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User