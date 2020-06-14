Effort to boost Colorado’s vaccination rates heads to governor’s desk after deal

Lawmakers gather in the Colorado Senate on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Colorado lawmakers on Saturday sent Gov. Jared Polis a bill seeking to increase the state’s low child vaccination rates after reaching a last-minute deal on the measure.

Democrats and Republicans agreed to strip out a provision that would have given opponents of Senate Bill 163 the opportunity to ask voters to repeal the policy. In exchange, a clause was added exempting homeschooled children from falling under the legislation’s requirements.

“Being last in the country for our immunization rates was never acceptable,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse who has led the push to increase Colorado’s vaccination rates. “Senate Bill 163 will improve those rates, making our communities safer and I’m excited to see it become law.”

