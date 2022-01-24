Thoughtful Parenting: Newborn Network to host Play and Learn

Play and Learn was an invaluable resource for me as a new mom and then later as a mom of two toddlers 22 months apart.

Having a set place to go which offered a program structured around age-appropriate play for my kiddo and the chance to be around other moms gave me incentive to show up.

I found the facilitators to be a wealth of knowledge and incredibly caring. Although I may have felt lost at times with my parenting, I never felt alone because I had Play and Learn.

The fact that it is free to caregivers is unheard of these days, and very much appreciated.

What is Play and Learn? Play and Learn is a twice weekly, no-cost, adult-child activity session where parents and caregivers engage their children in fun learning activities, such as reading, singing, art, pretend play and movement activities.

The Newborn Network will host Play and Learn at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek, starting Feb. 8. Any family with children birth to 36 months is eligible to join.

All planned activities are based on the developmental stages of the participating children. During sessions, parents, caregivers and children are supported by a trained facilitator.

Sessions provide a combination of parenting education, child and caregiver activities, and networking opportunities with other families with young children.

These sessions are not limited to parents and their children. Grandparents, aunts, foster families, other family members, friends, neighbors, caregivers or anyone who cares for children in this age range (birth to 3 years old) are invited.

Again, Play and Learn is offered at no cost to participants.

For more information about Play and Learn or to enroll, email newborn@familydevelopmentcenter.org or call 970-879-0977. Follow us on Facebook Facebook.com/newbornnetwork for updates.

Sharon Butler is the program manager and parent educator with the Newborn and Child Care Networks.