Colorado Mountain College to raise tuition rates

Colorado Mountain College will hike tuition rates $5 per credit hour for all categories of students, except nonresident students, whose tuition will go up $14 per credit hour for the 2022-23 school year.

According to a news release from the college, trustees unanimously voted to increase the tuition rates during an online meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The rise will bring CMC tuition to $95 per credit for in-district students, $185 per credit for service-area students, $195 per credit for in-state students and $480 per credit for nonresident students.

Even with the increase, CMC administrators said they still expect the college to continue to have one of the most affordable tuition rates in the nation.

Trustees also unanimously approved fee increases in culinary, ecosystem science and law enforcement training courses, as well as a new fee for the new EMT-Advanced offering.

Also, trustees unanimously approved the addition of a new bachelor’s degree in human services with three related minor fields in behavioral studies, addictions and psychology.

The new degree offering followed a two-year feasibility study that explored regional and national demand for mental and behavioral health professionals, according to CMC.

“This new degree aims to meet the tsunami of need for mental health and addiction support in our mountain communities,” said CMC Dean Anne Moll, School of Humanities, Social Science, Sustainability and Education, in a news release.

Jobs associated with a bachelor’s degree in human services include mental health and addiction recovery, law enforcement and parole officer, child advocacy and family support services. The college noted there are more than 8,200 jobs open in these fields in Colorado right now.

Pending state approval, the program would be the seventh bachelor’s degree offered by CMC, and students should be able to enroll in the program in fall 2022.