Education Fund Board approves $3.8M budget for new grant cycle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board has approved an overall budget of $3.8 million to be granted for the 2019-20 grant cycle.

The budget is based on a combination of actual and forecast estimates of the city of Steamboat Springs sales and use tax. During the November 2018 election, voters overwhelming approved a 10-year renewal of the half-cent sales tax for public education.

Grants are awarded to public schools and nonprofits with school-based programs in Routt County through a competitive grant process managed by the board's Grants Commission and approved by the board. All grants will be awarded for the 2019-20 cycle at the May 1 board meeting.