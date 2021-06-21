Educating about dogs in cars: The Record for Sunday, June 20

Sunday June 20, 2021

12:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife related call near mile maker 112 on U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to complaints about loud noise near the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive.

6:55 a.m. Officers were called about a bear that was seen near the alley on Spruce Street in Steamboat Springs.

10:04 a.m. Steamboat officers spent time on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat handing out pamphlets about the danger of leaving a dog in a car on a sunny day.

1:17 p.m. Officers took a report about a potential hit and run collision near the 1500 block of Flattop Circle.

3:01 p.m. Both the Oak Creek and Yampa fire protection districts responded to a fire that would later be named the Muddy Slide Fire.

6:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a potentially stolen vehicle near the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

11:59 p.m. Officers responded to reports of loud noise near the 2300 block of Poma Lane.

Total incidents: 62

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

