Educating about dogs in cars: The Record for Sunday, June 20
Sunday June 20, 2021
12:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife related call near mile maker 112 on U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.
2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to complaints about loud noise near the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive.
6:55 a.m. Officers were called about a bear that was seen near the alley on Spruce Street in Steamboat Springs.
10:04 a.m. Steamboat officers spent time on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat handing out pamphlets about the danger of leaving a dog in a car on a sunny day.
1:17 p.m. Officers took a report about a potential hit and run collision near the 1500 block of Flattop Circle.
3:01 p.m. Both the Oak Creek and Yampa fire protection districts responded to a fire that would later be named the Muddy Slide Fire.
6:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a potentially stolen vehicle near the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
11:59 p.m. Officers responded to reports of loud noise near the 2300 block of Poma Lane.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
