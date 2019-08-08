Eat Art seeks to create a shared, unique experience through food and performances

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After taking tours of beautiful homes with intricate architecture, luxury interiors and mesmerizing landscape with Colorado Group Realty’s Parade of Homes, find your way to the Depot Art Center in downtown Steamboat Springs to end the day with a meal and creative performances just as spectacular.

The annual Eat Art event, presented by Steamboat Creates, aims to created a shared experience centered around a five-course meal and different artistic presentations.

“We are really looking to push the boundaries on the intersection of art and society,” Steamboat Creates Executive Director Kim Keith said. “The dinner table is historically a place of proper manners and social graces. We hope to shake that up with metaphorical performances, intentionally disruptive dance, provocative poetry and visual arts that delves into the surreal.”

The event is Keith’s brain child. When Steamboat Creates learned that Parade of Homes event coordinators wanted to add some type of celebration after the tours to give participants a space to discuss what they had just viewed, Kieth suggested Eat Art. The goal was to complement the Parade of Homes and, as Keith said, “elevate the event the only way we know how — through creativity.”

And thus, the event, featuring multiple performance types paired with specific courses, was born and has been successful enough throughout the years to grow from Harwigs to the Depot Art Center.

This year’s meal will be prepared by chef Russell Goodman in partnership with 41North, who will be providing some of the ingredients and culinary art components. The event will feature six art performances:

“Inside Out” by Keith, featuring Dagny McKinley as her muse

“Meditation Sparked by Solitude” by Kevin Sport, featuring dancer Nicole Miera

“Spoken Words Poems,” written and performed by Beverly Andrew

“I wish….,” a participatory art experience that builds on the current “In Our Shoes” collaboration with Steamboat Pilot & Today, Advocates of Routt County, Young Bloods Collective and Steamboat Creates

“Tattoo,” an exhibition of original paintings and body painting by visual artist Susan Schiesser

“Ivory Drive — In Dark,” a music videography by Van Wampler and produced by Cinema Raven

Parade of Homes Parade of Homes, presented by Colorado Group Realty, invites the community on tours of illustrious and unique homes in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Aug. 10. It provides two types of tours. Self-guided tours, which cost $30, allow participants to tour houses at their leisure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An executive van-guided tour, which cost $50, leaves from the realty office, 509 Lincoln Ave., at 11 a.m. Cost of tickets benefit Steamboat Creates. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/steamboat-springs-parade-of-homes-tickets-60138670382?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Booklets for those participating in the self-guided tours can be picked up at the realty office throughout the week.

The gathering is meant to be small, so Steamboat Creates is only expecting 50 to 75 people in order to create a more intimate feel and continue to encourage the usual dinner conversation expected around a table, though with a more in-depth and boundary breaking than a typical family meal.

“I wanted the experience of eating to be elevated by giving each course a deeper meaning through the intersection of the chef and the art or artist that each course is paired with,” Keith said.

Tickets to Eat Art are $100 and available at eventbrite.com/e/eat-art-steamboat-springs-parade-of-homes-after-event-tickets-63500371320. The dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Keith encourages “philanthropy minded and experience centric people” to attend.

“This is more than a meal, more than art,” Keith said. “It is a shared experience that will leave you talking about what happened for days, maybe weeks, afterwards.”

If you go What: Eat Art

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Cost: $100

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/eat-art-steamboat-springs-parade-of-homes-after-event-tickets-63500371320

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.