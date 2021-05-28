Eastbound I-70 to be closed for 12 hours after semi jumps median; detour suggested through Routt County

A screenshot taken from a CDOT traffic camera showing the accident near MM 124 on Interstate 70.



The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is estimating that the eastbound lane on Interstate 70 at the Canyon Creek exit will be closed for the next 12 hours.

Local access is open eastbound to Glenwood Springs, but traffic is being screened at Canyon Creek (MM109).

The closure is due to a wreck that occurred a little after noon.

A semi-trailer truck heading westbound on Interstate 70 reportedly jumped the median onto the eastbound lane near the Hanging Lake exit 9 miles east of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said.

Stowe said after the semi jumped the median, it caught fire, according to initial reports. Meanwhile, there is debris in the westbound lane.

The westbound lane is higher than the eastbound lane along that stretch of I-70.

The driver of the semi, which is flipped upside down, was taken to a hospital in Vail.

The westbound lane is currently being cleared and will have one lane open within 30 minutes, Stowe said.

It’s not yet been reported if other vehicles were involved with the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists traveling eastbound on I-70 can reach the Denver Metro area by turning north from I-70 onto Colorado Highway 13 at Rifle (Exit 90),” it states in a Friday afternoon news release. “Travel north on CO 13 to Craig, then turn east on U.S. Highway 40 towards Kremmling. In Kremmling, motorists should head south on Colorado Highway 9 towards Silverthorne. In Silverthorne, motorists can rejoin eastbound I-70.”

Before detouring onto any alternate route, motorists should refer to cotrip.org/home.htm for the latest road conditions, the release states. CDOT strongly discourages travelers from using highways south of I-70 for an alternate route, due to extensive construction closures.

“CDOT also asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass Road (in Eagle/Garfield counties), Hagerman Pass, Eagle/Thomasville Road or other county or forest service roads in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties as a detour,” the release states. “These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles. Many of these four-wheel drive roads also do not have cell phone coverage.”