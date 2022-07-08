Eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to close Wednesday

A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, and lasting about six hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Eastbound travelers are asked to find an alternative route as a crashed commercial motor vehicle will be removed during that time. Westbound traffic will remain open.

The northern alternate route will bring travelers on U.S. Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs, a route that requires an additional 2.5 hours.

CDOT does not recommend motorists use U.S. 50 due to heavy construction between Montrose and Gunnison.