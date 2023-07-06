Eastbound I-70 closed east of Vail due to vehicle rollover
Staff report
Interstate 70 east of Vail is closed eastbound, and traffic is slowed westbound, due to a vehicle rollover, according to Eagle County Alerts.
Eastbound travel has stopped near mile point 176, between Exit 180 in East Vail and Exit 176 in Vail.
Westbound travelers should expect delays near mile point 180 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a 13-minute delay westbound.
This story will be updated. Visit CoTrip.org for the latest information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.