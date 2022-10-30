East Africa wildlife on the big screen at Bud Werner Memorial Library this week

Bats, elephants and rhinos will take over the screen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when Bud Werner Memorial Library presents three 28-minute episodes of an East Africa documentary series “Wildlife Warriors.”

The film, which won Best Series at the 2022 International Wildlife Film Festival, puts the heart of the Serengeti on display, where hippos bathe and hyenas snatch food from hungry lions. The animals and environment are brought to life by Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year Paula Kahumbu in an effort to document East Africa’s conservation heritage and its heroes.

“Wildlife Warriors” will screen for free at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/WildlifeWarriors .