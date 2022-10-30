East Africa wildlife on the big screen at Bud Werner Memorial Library this week
Bats, elephants and rhinos will take over the screen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when Bud Werner Memorial Library presents three 28-minute episodes of an East Africa documentary series “Wildlife Warriors.”
The film, which won Best Series at the 2022 International Wildlife Film Festival, puts the heart of the Serengeti on display, where hippos bathe and hyenas snatch food from hungry lions. The animals and environment are brought to life by Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year Paula Kahumbu in an effort to document East Africa’s conservation heritage and its heroes.
“Wildlife Warriors” will screen for free at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/WildlifeWarriors.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.