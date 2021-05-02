Early morning sidewalk workout: The Record for Saturday, May 1

Saturday, May 1, 2021

12:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident who said after a disagreement, the other person left the house without their phone or wallet, and they were concerned about their safety. Officers canvased the area, but the person eventually showed up without incidence.

1:06 a.m. Officers on patrol observed a bear behind a building near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The bear was “just doing bear stuff,” and the officers did not take further action.

1:42 a.m. Officers were called about a man wearing a black trench coat and doing pushups on the sidewalk outside a business on the corner of 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers made contact with the man, and everything was fine.

3:26 p.m. Officers were called about a dog that was left in a vehicle near the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza. When officers arrived, the owner of the vehicle returned, and the dog was fine.

4:19 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they were worried someone had passed out in a car parked near the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. When officers arrived at the parked car, the person was having a FaceTime conversation with someone and was not passed out.

10:00 p.m. Officers received a call from someone near the 500 block of Oak Street saying they had been receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number. The unknown person tried to extort them of money, but the caller did not fall for the scam.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.