Early morning activity: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 28

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

12:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 30200 block of Triple B Lane near Steamboat Springs.

2:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of criminal mischief near the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3:36 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of Hilltop Parkway.

10:47 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. There were no reported injuries.

11:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of Hill Street.

12:53 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Amethyst Drive near the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus.

9:56 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of harassment near the corner of Walton Creek and Whistler roads.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

