Early morning activity: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 28
Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
12:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 30200 block of Triple B Lane near Steamboat Springs.
2:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of criminal mischief near the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
3:36 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of Hilltop Parkway.
10:47 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
11:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of Hill Street.
12:53 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Amethyst Drive near the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus.
9:56 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of harassment near the corner of Walton Creek and Whistler roads.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Early morning activity: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 28
Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021