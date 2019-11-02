Eagle Valley scores 21 straight to defeat Steamboat football on Friday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At halftime, with the game knotted at 14, the Steamboat Springs High School football team had a chance to earn their fourth win of the season. But, Eagle Valley put up 21 unanswered points to down the Sailors 35-14 on Friday, Nov. 1, from John Ramunno Field in Gypsum.

Junior Kodi Raper capped off a 75-yard Devils drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, putting the home team on the board first.

Steamboat answered early in the second quarter. A 62-yard pass from freshman Cade Gedeon to senior Cole Gedeon got the Sailors on the doorstep. With 11:06 on the clock, Gedeon found junior Jackson Beal with a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Five minutes later, Eagle Valley junior quarterback gave his team a 14-7 lead with a 2-yard dash at the 6:20 mark.

Once again, the Sailors retaliated. With little time before the break, back-to-back big passes got the job done. First, Cade Gedeon found Cole Gedeon with a 31-yard pass. On their own 47, the quarterback stepped back and launched the leather down field. Sophomore Ben Schott tracked it down and ran to pay dirt, earning himself a 53-yard touchdown reception.

“He’s gaining a lot more confidence each game,” Steamboat head coach Shawn Baumgartner said. “He’s just really composed back there and can move and see the field very well. If he scrambles, he keeps his eyes downfield. He was able to connect on quite a few passes by doing that (Friday) night.”

Following a scoreless third, the Devils erupted in the fourth. A 22-yard pass to Matt Lee granted Eagle Valley a 21-14 lead.

Tyler Morrison added to the advantage with a touchdown before Lee used a pick six in the final minute to complete the scoring.

“At the end, we were just trying to throw, go two-minute offense, get back in it and ended up throwing an interception for a touchdown,” Baumgartner said.

Eagle Valley 35, Steamboat Springs 14

SS 0 14 0 0 — 14

EV 7 7 0 21 — 35

First quarter

EV – Kodi Raper 2 rush, kick good, 10:09

Second quarter

SS – Jackson Beal 5 pass from Cade Gedeon, 5 pass, kick good, 11:06

EV – Will Geiman 2 rush, kick good, 6:20

SS – Ben Schott 53 pass from Gedeon, kick good, 0:22

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

EV – Matt Lee 22 pass from Geiman, kick good, 11:12

EV – Geiman to Tyler Morrison

EV – Lee, 35 interception return, kick good, 0:55

