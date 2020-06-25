Eagle Scout honors history, leaves mark on community

Scout Parker Moline sits in the chair swing he built as part of his Eagle Scout project.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As one of Routt County’s newest Eagle Scouts, Parker Moline wanted to complete a project that honors the history of Steamboat Springs and gives back to the community he loves, so he built a chairlift swing that now sits outside the doors of Old Town Hot Springs.

“I wanted my Eagle Scout project to have a historical meaning, and this project allowed me to combine family history, my love for snowboarding and my hobbies,” Moline said. “I love the history of the ski mountain.”

Moline created the swing using chairs that came off of two legendary Steamboat Resort chairlifts. The seat was crafted from the former Headwall lift, which was built in 1969 and ran until 2007. The hangers and grips were crafted from the Four Points lift, which was in operation at Steamboat Resort from 1968 until 1992.

Moline, who is going into his sophomore year at Steamboat Springs High School, worked with the Tread of Pioneers Museum and had originally crafted his project to be displayed at that location. But when the project required more space than the museum had, he had to adjust.

“I learned how to adapt to changes, but most importantly, I learned how to follow through with my commitments,” Moline said. “In the process, I learned about welding, and I’ve already had requests to build more chairs.”

He also discovered sometimes challenges bring about the best results.

“I’m happy with the way it’s turned out and where it’s located,” Moline said. “I do see a lot of people standing there waiting for their buses to get back to their hotel or just waiting for a ride home. This will give them a place to sit.”

Soaring to new heights Routt County Scouts who have completed Eagle Scout projects in the past six months. Granger Rowan constructed a portable gaga pit for Anchor Way Church.

Rye Kirchner revitalized the historic Burnett Homestead cabin in North Routt.

Jayden Patrick s tained and refinished the Fish Creek Falls Bridge.

tained and refinished the Fish Creek Falls Bridge. Elijah Ince constructed a mobile altar for the St. Pauls’s Episcopal Church.

For Moline, the journey to becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank available in the Boy Scout of America program, began in first grade with the Cub Scouts. Over the years, he worked his way through the ranks and learned many lessons along the way.

The final leg of his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout was completing the swing project. He now joins the ranks of his father and grandfather, uncle and three older cousins, who all were Eagle Scouts.

“We are thrilled that an important piece of Steamboat ski history has been preserved and worked into this creative piece of functional art,” said Candice Bannister, executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum. “We are grateful to Parker for all of his hard work and congratulate him on a successful Eagle Scout project.”

Todd Krentz, the district Eagle Scout advancement chairman, said a scout must have achieved all other ranks and collected a number of merit badges to earn the rank of Eagle. Moline was one of six area scouts who reached this level in the past six months.

“It’s a cumulative journey,” Krentz said. “There’s a lot of skills and learning that goes on behind the project. The project is really just the pinnacle. It’s the last thing that they need to do, but they can’t even start that until they have met all the requirements.”

Parker Moline works on his Eagle Scout project.

Courtesy photo

