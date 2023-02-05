E3 Chophouse in Steamboat welcomes new executive chef

E3 Chophouse Steamboat Springs has announced that Brian Bailey has been named the restaurant’s new executive chef.

E3 Chophouse Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Known for its hand-cut, made-to-order steaks, E3 Chophouse Steamboat Springs has announced the restaurant has a new executive chef.

According to a news release, chef Brian Bailey spent most of his career honing his craft in Houston, Texas. Prior to moving to Steamboat, he worked as the executive chef at the Margaritaville Lakefront Resort and Conference Center on Lake Conroe, Texas, and at JW Marriott Houston, as well as filling a variety of culinary roles at other high-dollar hotels and resorts.

“I was ready for a change in scenery, lifestyle and pace,“ Bailey said of his reasons for moving to Steamboat. “Though I’m grateful for the many things I have learned over the years in the corporate atmosphere, I just knew I was missing something. Back in the 70s my father fell in love with Steamboat and years later decided to purchased a place up here. I never imagined I would fall in love with Steamboat just as he did, but I have.”

The release says that Bailey joined E3 in late October, and restaurant General Manager Steve Flowers believes that Bailey’s experience and passion will undoubtedly create some unforgettable dining experiences.

“I’m a strong supporter of the slow food movement and believe in using the best ingredients without manipulating them too much,” Bailey said in the release. “I love to travel and experience new places as it’s a source of inspiration for my cooking. I look forward to sharing my experiences and passion through my food with our guests at E3, but more importantly with the city of Steamboat Springs.“