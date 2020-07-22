E-bikes stolen: The Record for Tuesday, July 21
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
7:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of criminal mischief near the Howelsen Hill Skate Park. Someone had painted graffiti in one of the nearby dugouts.
9:43 a.m. Officers responded to an argument between a landlord and a tenant in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. The landlord was threatening to have the tenant’s car towed. Officers mediated the situation.
12:22 p.m. Policer received a report of two stolen e-bikes from a business in the 30 block of 11th Street. Officers were able to locate the e-bikes and issued summons to the individuals found with them.
6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a fist fight on the Yampa River.
9:19 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries near mile marker 129 along U.S. Highway 40.
9:59 p.m. Police responded to a report of a girl screaming near the Gondola Transit Center. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Total incidents: 39
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
- Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
