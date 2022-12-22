Dylan Roberts appointed chair of state Senate committee

Dylan Roberts

Courtesy photo

Announced by Colorado Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, Senator-elect Dylan Roberts will serve as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the local government and housing and judiciary committees in the 2023 Colorado General Assembly.

State Rep. Roberts won the election for state Senate District 8 in November. The agriculture and natural resources committee he will head deals with matters relating to water, agriculture, wildlife and recreation and has legislative oversight responsibility for the state departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The local government and housing committee used to be the local government committee, but Moreno renamed it for the 2023 term to recognize the importance of affordable housing.

A press release quoted Roberts saying he supports the change and that the state legislature has made progress on housing, but there is more work to do.

Roberts also brings experience as a former prosecutor to the judiciary committee, which provides oversight to the state’s legal system.