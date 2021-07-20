Dylan Roberts announces run for Colorado State Senate

Dylan Roberts has earned his second full term as the representative from District 26, also known as Eagle and Routt counties.



State Rep. Dylan Roberts, a native of Steamboat Springs, announced his candidacy for the Colorado State Senate in the mountain-area district Tuesday morning. The district, which includes Chaffee, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Gunnison, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties, is currently represented by term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan and is up for election in 2022.

Roberts is currently serving his second term representing Eagle and Routt counties in the Colorado State House. In the 2021 session, Roberts sponsored the Colorado Health Insurance Option, which will provide every Coloradan with a new, affordable health insurance option. He has also championed legislation that protects water resources, promotes economic development in rural areas and lowers the cost of prescription drugs, including his first-in-the-nation laws reining in the cost of life-sustaining insulin for people with diabetes.

“It has been a true honor to represent Eagle County and Routt County in the State House,” Roberts said in a news release. “I am proud of my record as a state representative — passing 70 bills into law, 97% of them with bipartisan support.

“I look forward to bringing my record of legislative success and passion for the High Country to the State Senate and continue to get things done for the people of Colorado,” Roberts added.

Roberts said he will continue to address the district’s key challenges, including the rising cost of living, health care, housing and child care. Roberts will push for new legislation to protect the environment and water, address climate change and promote the region’s economic and workforce needs.

“There is more work to do,” Roberts said. “I am running for the State Senate to ensure our mountain communities recover from the pandemic and remain a place where people can live, work and raise their families.”