Dygert-Owen wins third straight stage, Steamboat cyclist leads team

Amy Charity, wearing No. 94, is seen in the middle of the peloton during Stage III of the Colorado Classic in Golden on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Anne Pogoriler, courtesy of Colorado Classic

In Stage III of the Colorado Classic in Golden, race leader Chloe Dygert-Owen of Sho-Air Twenty20 extended her lead with her third consecutive stage win, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

She finished the 63.7 mile course in two hours, 27 minutes and 45 seconds. She now holds a lead of 1:36 over the second-place rider, Brodie Chapman, of Tibco-SVB.

Steamboat Springs resident Amy Charity, who rides for DNA Pro Cycling, took 41st in the stage, riding in the peloton just 10 seconds behind the winner. She sits in 29th overall with a cumulative time of 7:06.30, just over 12 minutes behind Dygert-Owen. Charity is leading all cyclists from the DNA team.

