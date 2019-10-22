Duplexes, triplexes at Urban Street development near Walton Creek Road taking shape

The new Urban Street at the Mountain duplexes and triplexes at Walton Creek Road and Owl Hoot Trail is taking shape.

John F. Russel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Developers expect the first residents to move into Urban Street at the Mountain in spring 2020.

Urban Street is a planned development of 86 units, including two condominium buildings, duplexes, triplexes and quadplex townhomes located off Owl Hoot Trail, near Casey’s Pond Senior Living Center.

“The thing that we’re trying to accomplish here was a fresh, new approach and look at our properties, and yet keeping the history of our western mountain feel to it,” said listing agent Cindy MacGray of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty. “So we’re kind of trying to mix the two. … It’s kind of timeless, yet progressive is one of the ways that we’ve described it, so they’re open floor plans, lots of sunlight, lots of windows.”

MacGray said the development team started with the first phase of buildings, which includes 44 units. Sothebys, the Accelerant Group and Vertical Arts Architecture are developing the complex.

The first duplex and the first triplex are currently being built. Developers plan to continue building around the street, starting each new building as those under construction reach appropriate milestones in the building process. Ultimately, it will contain eight units in duplexes, 24 units in triplexes, 12 units in quadplexes and 42 units in condominium complexes.

“Right now, there’s just the 44 that we’re focusing on,” MacGray said. “We have two condo buildings, but that’s going to be down the road.”

She said she’s seen interest from people looking to downsize from a single-family home, second homeowners and condo residents looking to move to a larger place.

MacGray said each quadplex and duplex unit will have a rooftop balcony and a two-car garage. The complex will also have a small park.

“We’re not going to have a lot of onsite amenities, like pools and hot tubs,” she said. “We’re going to let individual units put in hot tubs if they want those. We’re trying to keep the HOAs (Home Owners Association fees) as low as possible, and that usually comes when you have fewer amenities.”

Artist rendering of an interior courtyard of Urban Street at the Mountain.

Courtesy Cindy MacGray

The complex is also less than a block away from a Steamboat Springs Transit bus stop and trail connections to the Yampa River Core Trail and Wildhorse Gondola to Steamboat Resort.

“You’re close to the mountain, but you’re not on the mountain, so you are a step away from the busyness of the mountain itself,” MacGray said.

Available units range in size from about 2,000 to 2,500 square feet, and they are currently priced at $1 million to $1.5 million, MacGray said.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.