Dumping urine: The Record for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

10:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1100 block of Yampa Street. The caller saw someone dump out what appeared to be a bottle of urine, then drive away. Officers contacted the driver, who denied the allegation.

10:45 a.m. Police were called about an argument over someone not wearing a face mask properly at a cafe in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

2:03 p.m. Police were called about a collision between a cyclist and a driver at Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers said the cyclist rode in front of the driver’s truck, but the person was uninjured.

6:50 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 38800 block of Spruce Street in Milner.

7:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired on Buffalo Pass from two mountain bikers who had to duck for cover from the gunfire. Deputies issued court summonses to three men for the alleged prohibited use of a weapon.

8:46 p.m. A resident away on vacation reported a possible burglary after receiving a digital notification that a motion light had been activated inside the resident’s house in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers investigated the area but found no signs of criminal activity.

10:03 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired from the downtown area of Oak Creek. They were unable to locate the source of the shooting.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.